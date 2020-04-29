Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said that his second coronavirus test came back negative. Spasovski is in self-isolation at home, after he attended a meeting with Kumanovo Mayor and his local SDSM party branch rival Maksim Dimitrievski. The meeting forced Spasovski, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce, Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani and a number of other top Government officials to self-isolate.

Filipce said that he will leave the self-isolation after his second negative test. Dimitrievski also tested negative, but the Government is going hard against him, announcing fines and even criminal charges against the Mayor, who publicly embarrassed the Government with his demands that a crisis situation is declared to stop the spread of the epidemic through Kumanovo. The Government ignored these calls, and Kumanovo is now the worst affected large city in Macedonia.