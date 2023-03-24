Personal documents, passports, ID cards, driver’s licenses… will become more expensive after the Government approved the decision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which should come into force in the coming period after it is published in the Official Gazette.

The forms are currently being issued at the prices that have been in effect until now. The Ministry of Interior, acting on a conclusion made by the Government, implements a procedure for amending the decision on the prices of forms. The decision changes the prices, and they will be applied when the decision is published in the Official Gazette and comes into force. Namely, the price of a passport for a person under the age of 27 will remain unchanged and will continue to be 1,500 denars, but the passport for a person over 27 will be 2,000 denars, which is an increase of 500 denars. The price of the identity card will be 310 denars, which is an increase of 120 denars. The price of the driver’s license will be 410 denars, which is an increase of 130 denars, the Ministry of the Interior told “Vecer”.