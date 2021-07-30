Just one day after the Parliament adopted it, President Pendarovski signed the Decree on the Citizenship Law.

With these changes, each request should be resolved within six months, and the procedure should be completed in three years.

A positive answer follows for the people who will submit any document that will prove that they lived in the country before its independence. It can be a birth certificate, paid bill, paid tax, ID card or passport from SFRY, health ID or medical report, possession or property certificate, etc.