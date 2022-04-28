The government found a way to break the strike, but they did not break the teacher, and the protests in front of SONK are proof of that, said Vesna Janevska, chairperson of VMRO-DPMNE’s Committee for Education and Science in an interview with the Analysis 24 show.

Janevska added that VMRO-DPMNE and she personally support educators in their demands, adding that the fact that the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jovanka Trencevska threatens them if they do not start classes tomorrow will be fired only further violates their dignity and authority.

VMRO-DPMNE and I personally support the strike, so by what right would I forbid them to express a revolt that is very deep. I think that the government is completely not real and at this moment it brings the greatest damage in the country and for the students because we all know in where our education stands, she said.

Janevska stressed that during the rule of VMRO-DPMNE, teachers’ salaries increased by 67 percent the highest, while by 117 percent the lowest salary in education.