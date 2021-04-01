Justice Minister Bojan Maricic tried to put a positive spin on the annual human rights report prepared by the US State Department. Maricic insisted that this is another “encouraging report about the human rights situation”.

In response, Stefan Andonovski from VMRO-DPMNE pointed to the fact that the report notes how the Zaev regime is persecuting journalists who report on its scandals and abuse of office. Two of them faced criminal charges, and one was even given a suspended prison sentence.