SDSM and Besa Movement signed Thursday a pre-election coalition for the April 12 early parliamentary elections.

But just two months ago Kasami had a completely different opinion of Zaev.

On December 11 last year on TV 21’s “Click Plus” show, Kasami said that former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev was a fraudster who does not keep his word.

In June, however, when Zaev was ambitious to be both prime minister and finance minister, Kasami said on the “Otvoreno” show that he personally thinks that despite Zaev’s biography, he is not so capable of holding two positions at the same time.