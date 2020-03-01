Kicevo – Gostivar motorway closed due to an accident Macedonia 01.03.2020 / 10:50 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin All traffic along the Kicevo – Gostivar motorway is stopped this morning following a car crash just north of Kicevo. Motorists are advised to take this into account when planning their trips to Ohrid or Skopje. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin kicevogostivarcrash Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 01.03.2020 Two girls hit by a car while standing at a bus stop in Skopje Macedonia 13.02.2020 Impassioned plea for unity between Macedonians and Albanians Macedonia 31.01.2020 Elementary school teacher from Gostivar (54) arrested after assaulting a pupil Macedonia News Interior Ministry says the situation on the border with Greece is calm, with a “standard” number of illegal entry attempts Healthcare Minister Filipce says that his wife’s family owns only half of the lucrative real-estate section on Mt. Vodno Healthcare Minister Filipce’s family and his favorite contractor are involved in a huge real-estate deal on Mt. Vodno Macedonian police stops 78 illegal migrants near Stip No word from the Government when it will correct Zaev’s Albanian language “mistake” Two girls hit by a car while standing at a bus stop in Skopje Passengers who spent time in northern Italy will not be allowed to enter Macedonia through any of the smaller border crossings VMRO-DPMNE fine tunes its program with the Konrad Adenauer foundation .
