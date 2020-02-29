Passengers who have spent time in northern Italy are warned to avoid the smaller border crossings when coming into Macedonia.

The only crossings equipped to scan incoming passengers for signs of the coronavirus are Kafasan on the border with Albania, Blace when coming from Kosovo, Tabanovce toward Serbia, Deve Bair toward Bulgaria and Gevgelija on the border with Greece, as well as the Skopje and Ohrid airports. All other border crossings are closed for passengers who have resided in northern Italy and they will be asked to make a detour to one of the larger crossings.