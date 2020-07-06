The footage showing SDSM Vice President Radmila Sekerinska in the company of now sentenced racketeers Katica Janeva and Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, reminded the public of how a year ago Sekerinska emphatically denied that she is close to the duo and even threatened to sue the Infomax news site for slander over the claim.

Your question is based on a lie, Sekerinska said, rolling her eyes while the Infomax journalist asked her what was the topic of her discussion with Janeva and Boki 13. During the Racket trial, leaks published in the Italian La Verita newspaper revealed that Sekerinska was meeting not only with Boki 13 and Janeva, in Boki’s home, but was also close to the businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev, who was the main target of their extortion. An in-law of Sekerinska was also accused of being closely involved in the second racketeering scandal involving Boki 13 that is on-going in the court, but she was not charged.