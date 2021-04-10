A protest rally is taking place in front of the Healthcare Ministry.

Called by the VMRO-DPMNE party, protesters are demanding accountability from Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce. Filipce was caught trying to insert a shell company from American Samoa in the procurement of vaccines from Sinopharm, prompting the Chinese company to withdraw from the deal and leaving Macedonia with only token quantities of vaccines. The currently currently has one of the highest mortality rates in Europe.

