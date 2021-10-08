LIVE STREAM: VMRO-DPMNE’s rally in Butel Macedonia 08.10.2021 / 18:42 VMRO-DPMNE resumes campaigning for the October 17th local elections, presenting its program to the people. VMRO-DPMNE and the Coalition are holding a rally in Butel today at 18:30 h. You can follow the event live at the link below: butellocal elections 2021 Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 07.10.2021 Makedonski Brod will get an industrial zone, pledged VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate for mayor Risteski Macedonia 06.10.2021 Stojkoski says his goal is to create strong generations, pledges to build two new kindergartens Economy 06.10.2021 Zaev: As of January 1, 2022, the average salary will be 500 euros, and the minimum 300 euros Macedonia News MANU members: Macedonia to suspend talks with Bulgaria Academician Kocarev: Macedonia has become a humiliated country since 2017 8 patients died, 386 new Covid-19 cases registered in past 24 hours Rustemi’s threats paid off: Court rejects all evidence of “Toplik” case defendants Only 625 people in Macedonia received third dose Axios poll: VMRO candidates lead in Prilep and Gazi Baba, Kriva Palanka is tied New group of 149 Afghans lands in Skopje – most of them worked for the Soros Foundation Prosecutor Rustemi threatened the defense witnesses in one of the politically motivated SPO trials .
Comments are closed for this post.