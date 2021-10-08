Macedonia

8 patients died, 386 new Covid-19 cases registered in past 24 hours

Out of 3,791 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 386 new cases were registered and 8 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The Ministry also added 8 deaths to the report that occurred between September 20 and October 3. Since the outbreak of the epidemic,...