The Committee on infectious diseases is meeting today to discuss proposals that Macedonia closes its borders with Serbia and Kosovo.

Macedonia currently has fully open borders only with Albania, Serbia and Kosovo. And while there is a strong Second Wave of the epidemic in Macedonia, with record setting numbers of deaths and new infections, Serbia and Kosovo are also having a spike and a reduction in the freedom of movement is being considered.

Serbia is especially badly hit, mainly in the capital Belgrade and the region of Sandzak.