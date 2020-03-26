Schools across Macedonia are beginning to improvise with online learning. Many teachers have begun issuing assignments using Google Classroom to students who have online access, and an Eduino web site is set up with videos where teachers read lessons accompanied with simple animations.

Eduino will cover classes 1 to 9 and various teachers from across the country have already recorded brief lessons with new ones added every day.

Meanwhile, grading the students will be a challenge, especially organizing the important high school graduation exam, that determines distribution through the public university system.