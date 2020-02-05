During the working visit to Washington DC, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski and MP Antonio Milososki participated Wednesday in a conference of the Atlantic Council on the Three Seas Initiative, a platform directly supported by the US President Donald Trump. As the party informed, the initiative aims to increase co-operation and dialogue between states at different levels and areas.

Nikoloski addressed the council and stressed the importance of the US strategic decision for the three seas initiative that includes the Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo, Albania, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Greece, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and the Baltic countries. The goal is shared by all countries, and it is a strong strategic orientation towards the Euro-Atlantic integration of the region.

Nikoloski underlined that close economic cooperation between these countries with strong support from the United States and President Donald Trump is crucial. Only through close cooperation will the countries in the region be able to develop and become EU members. Nikoloski also noted that the countries are cooperating within NATO. The future is through cooperation, understanding and economic development.

The VMRO-DPMNE delegation’s working visit to Washington and its activities in the US reaffirmed its strategic commitment and the goal of Macedonia’s faster progress on the European integration path, reads the party’s statement.

