Two men from Skopje were arrested yesterday afternoon while transporting marijuana.
One of them was detained in a taxi while carrying two bags of marijuana which he was planning to hand over to his accomplice for transportation to Turkey. The police seized a total of five kilograms of marijuana.
Under the Zaev regime, Macedonia became a major marijuana source country with dozens of newly opened marijuana farms who produce drugs ostensibly for cannabis oil extraction.
Comments are closed for this post.