A vote for smaller political parties is a vote for SDSM. Because in the end Zaev formed a government, it happened last year, he won votes as much as he won, with pressure, with bribery, with some traditional voters in SDSM. The votes in the right were divided, most went to VMRO-DPMNE, some to Levica, some to smaller political parties and Zoran Zaev formed a government with just 2 more MPs, said Aleksandar Nikoloski, Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE in an interview with TV Alfa on Wednesday.

Nikoloski pointed out that homogenization of the opposition votes is necessary in order to win a convincing victory in the local elections, but also in the early parliamentary elections in order, as he said, to get rid of Zoran Zaev once and for all.

Nikoloski believes that a change of government requires a mass turnout in the local elections, pointing out that with a turnout of 70 percent VMRO-DPMNE will win over 40 municipalities, and thus even if SDSM doesn’t agree to hold early parliamentary elections, they will take place in a few months.