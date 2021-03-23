The coordinator of VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament, Nikola Micevski, talked on TV 24 about the current political situation in the country, the dysfunctional Parliament, as well as the future steps of VMRO-DPMNE.

Micevski emphasized that the government has not functioned well since the first day of the formation of the parliamentary majority, because the government does not have a stable majority, and an indicator of that are 62 MPs who in most sessions do not attend the debates, failing to gather quorum. This means that the blockade of the Parliament is not by VMRO-DPMNE, but by SDSM and DUI, which in front of the public show that they have not cooperated for a long time and do not have a consensus on the decisions in the Parliament.

Micevski says that out of a total of 273 laws in the Parliament, only 9 or 10 laws have been blocked by the opposition, which is not a blocking of the Parliament, but a disagreement on certain issues, which is completely legitimate.