Answering a reporter’s question whether early parliamentary elections can be expected, and whether there are talks with other parties, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski said that talks are underway with both opposition and ruling parties that should consider whether they want to be part of the most corrupt and criminal government, as well as that the country needs early parliamentary elections, and the only logical term would be together with the local elections.

Macedonia needs early parliamentary elections and the only logical term is the local elections in order not to make additional costs. I think that should happen and we are working on that to happen, and before that a government should come that will prepare a flat ground for those early parliamentary, local elections, and not such a corrupt criminal and incompetent government, Mickoski said.

He said that VMRO- DPMNE is holding talks with both opposition and ruling parties, adding that once they have a majority in parliament, it will be presented to the public.