In Wednesday’s interview with TV Alfa, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski called on Dimitar Kovacevski if he believes that the French proposal is good for the country and the future of citizens, when he returns from Brussels to accept early parliamentary elections, which he said will be referendum elections where citizens will decide, not elections for power.

If Dimitar Kovacevski believes that this is a good proposal, if he loves his country and people, let him come from Brussels and tell them: “People, I will sit down with the opposition and arrange early elections in October or November, I will defend the thesis, this is a good proposal for the future, the opposition will attack, but let the people decide, in a referendum. These are not elections for power, these are referendum elections, says Mickoski.