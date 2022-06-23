VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, in an interview with TV Alfa said that if the French proposal on the dispute with Bulgaria is realized, then Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski will be facing a mix of more crimes and responsibilities.

They are adults, ministers, prime ministers. They do it consciously and I agree with you, I have no dilemma here, that they do it consciously. And that is the basis for a crime, yes. But I cannot afford now from the position of opposition leader, or tomorrow if that happens, and it will probably happen according to the polls that I have the opportunity to form a cabinet, to judge, or to accuse. Then I would be like them, said Mickoski.

But, if you ask me as a citizen, in my opinion there is a basis for serious mix of crimes and not one, but several crimes, he added.