VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski on Monday met with EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar to discuss current political developments and strategic priorities, the party said in a press release.

The opposition leader said the incumbent government wasn’t delivering, accusing the SDSM-led government of ‘pushing Macedonia in deep financial crisis.’

All institutions are required to get seriously engaged in meeting the European agenda and progress in the EU integration process. The SDSM-led government isn’t capable of delivering results that could be recognized by the EU strategic partners, Mickoski said, according to the press release.

Moreover, the VMRO-DPMNE leader thanked Žbogar for his contribution to the European agenda. “I hope the cooperation with the European friends would continue in the future,” he told the outgoing ambassador.