The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, together with the vice-presidents of the party Aleksandar Nikoloski and Timco Mucunski met Monday with Marion Walsman, MEP and vice-chair of the Joint Parliamentary Committee of the EU Delegation to Macedonia and Daniel Braun, official representative of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Macedonia.

The meeting focused on the need to start negotiations between the Republic of Macedonia and the EU, which could happen with the removal of the unreasonable veto by Bulgaria. Macedonia deserves to be part of the EU, informed Mickoski.

He added that the meeting highlighted the excellent cooperation between VMRO-DPMNE and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, especially the contribution that the Foundation has given over the years in numerous trainings and assistance to the party, as well as the support and cooperation that VMRO-DPMNE has with the German sister party CDU.