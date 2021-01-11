VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, together with the Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski and the Secretary for International Cooperation Timco Mucunski met Monday with the new Director of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Macedonia, Daniel Brown.

Mickoski welcomed him and wished him successful work in Macedonia, and the two agreed that the cooperation between the Foundation and VMRO-DPMNE will remain at a high level and will be further enhanced.

The excellent relations between VMRO-DPMNE and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation –closely associated with the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) – have been affirmed once again.

The main focus of the meeting was on talks on future projects aimed at strengthening the party’s capacity.

Entire generations of VMRO-DPMNE politicians went through Konrad Adenauer’s projects and events.

Mickoski affirmed the principled efforts of VMRO-DPMNE for EU integration of the Republic of Macedonia, but also stressed gratitude for the support the country receives from the Foundation and Germany.