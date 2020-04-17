Let’s be worthy as men who were shown the way to salvation at these times when our pepole is fighting a deadly virus. Let’s be wise and brave and draw on the battle of Christ, who defeated death, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, in his message congratulating the faithful on the coming Easter holidays.

Macedonia celebrates Easter according to the Julian calendar this Sunday, but a full lockdown is in effect starting on Friday afternoon and ending on Tuesday morning.

Mickoski asked the public to be with the first responders, the doctors and nurses fighting the virus and to help them find strength to carry on with their work.