We agreed with President Stevo Pendarovski on everything, but he said one thing at the meeting and another thing in front of the media, the leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, said on Saturday.

As Mickoski estimates, Pendarovski’s behavior was hypocritical.

In general, we inside agreed on everything, as I said in my statement outside after I left the meeting I had with Mr. Pendarovski, but the pressure on him from the reporters who are under the direct command and influence of SDSM and Zoran Zaev is obvious, as well as from the media where the influence of SDSM and Zoran Zaev is noticeable and that obviously influenced President Pendarovski, he said, adding that it is important that even with such a pressure Pendarovski came out with the position that if there’s new evidence in the cases they should be reopened.