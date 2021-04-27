VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Tuesday in a statement to the media that it is outrageous that the Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi deprives the MPs from VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament of the right to debate on the no confidence motion against the Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski. Mickoski stressed that after all the scandals, Spasovski should resign from the position he holds and save what’s left of his honor.

It is outrageous that Speaker Talat Xhaferi deprive the opposition of the right to debate on the no confidence motion against a minister. I wondered why he did not have the support of 62 MPs, obviously two were missing. My advice is that after all these scandals that have appeared and that will appear, as I said immediately after the holidays, he should leave his position and save what’s left of his honor, says Mickoski.

Mickoski emphasized that Spasovski as a man who supports a pardoned politician who nationally devastated the country, such as Zoran Zaev, does not have a shred of dignity.