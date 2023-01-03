VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, together with the mayor of Negotino Municipality, Goran Stojanov, will inspect the implementation of the projects in Negotino Municipality.

As the party informed, an inspection will be carried out in the construction of atmospheric and fecal sewage from Timjanicki road, the construction of a collector for draining wastewater and the arrangement of the surroundings of the “Clock Tower” in Negotino.

The event is part of the “Changes in Action” activity.