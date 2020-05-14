VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski spoke Thursday on the “Top tema” show about the current situation in the Republic of Macedonia regarding the agreement with Bulgaria and the sale of identity by SDSM and Zoran Zaev.

Mickoski stressed that the Republic of Macedonia is facing a big problem due to the reckless and non-state moves of Zoran Zaev regarding the Macedonian language, ie the Macedonian identity.

Zoran Zaev is the man who does not feel any concern about what he has done in the past in terms of the Macedonian language, on the contrary he is proud that some refer to the Macedonian language as the language spoken by the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia, said Mickoski.