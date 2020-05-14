VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski spoke Thursday on the “Top tema” show about the current situation in the Republic of Macedonia regarding the agreement with Bulgaria and the sale of identity by SDSM and Zoran Zaev.
Mickoski stressed that the Republic of Macedonia is facing a big problem due to the reckless and non-state moves of Zoran Zaev regarding the Macedonian language, ie the Macedonian identity.
Zoran Zaev is the man who does not feel any concern about what he has done in the past in terms of the Macedonian language, on the contrary he is proud that some refer to the Macedonian language as the language spoken by the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia, said Mickoski.
Due to such agreement that Zoran Zaev signed with the Republic of Bulgaria, the Macedonian language is now treated as a language norm, ie according to the writings the Macedonian is classified as a language taken from the Bulgarian. That is not a good neighborly relationship, on the contrary it is humiliating for us as a people, says Mickoski.
In order to be able to change something from that and try to improve those writings signed by SDSM and Zoran Zaev, we will have to work hard, twice as much as before, so that maybe our commitment will bear fruit. If we sincerely want to work towards improving the national identity and everything that concerns us, then surely the Republic of Macedonia will not have any obstacles on the road to the EU, concluded Mickoski.
Comments are closed for this post.