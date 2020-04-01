Party leaders should not spread fake news and catastrophic scenarios, and not speculate before the institutions present their own figures, says Ivor Mickovski. He reminded of Zaev’s statement that there is a 2.2 billion euros budget shortfall, while the Finance Ministry projected a completely different math.

