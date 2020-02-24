Antonio Milososki, who yesterday released incriminating tapes featuring the voice of former prime minister Zoran Zeav, was Monday on TV Alfa’s “Sto ne e jasno” show.

There are major doubts about trading with justice. As prime minister, Mr. Zaev referred to principles, judiciary reform and the rule of law, and we see that he was prime minister in the morning, prosecutor at noon, he was a judge at night, VMRO-DPMNE’s Antonio Milososki said in the interview with Alfa.

Milososki acknowledged that he knowingly risked publishing these materials because it was of great public interest.

Being aware of what was delivered to me, I took that, conditionally said, risk of letting the MPs and then the public know what was delivered to me, and I think it is good for the public to know, and the authorities to see if there is a basis to proceed against Mr. Zoran Zaev, he said.

The crucial battle emphasized Milososki, Zaev led in 2015, and that is that there is no judgment on the “Bribe” case.

The second battle according to Milososki, in which he is unscrupulous and ready to sacrifice his closest associates, is to keep the power in order not to be held accountable and to keep the family businesses, ie to increase his wealth.