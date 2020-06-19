A Greek association from Drama and members of the Greek diaspora erected a monument in opposition to the Prespa treaty, which forcibly renamed Macedonia and began a process of redefining the Macedonian national identity. The treaty was rejected at a referendum in Macedonia, but is being implemented none the less, and large majorities of Greeks also opposed it. The small monument was presented on the second anniversary of its signing.

Κάτι τύποι που αυτοπροσδιορίζονται ως Μακεδόνες Δραμινοί τοποθέτησαν στο Πισοδέρι Φλώρινας ένα άγαλμα αντίστασης κατά της Συμφωνίας των Πρεσπών.

Drama was captured by the Greek army in 1912 and included in the Greek state in 1913, while many of the local ethnic Macedonians were expelled to Macedonia and Bulgaria. After the Greek defeat in Asia Minor in 1922, many Greeks from Turkey were settled in the region and as much of northern Greece, the region is strongly nationalist.