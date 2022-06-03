VMRO-DPMNE is a political party that has repeatedly said that we are for respecting and expanding the rights of all communities, including Croats, Montenegrins, Bulgarians, and all other minority communities that exist in our society. But, at the same time, what we should set as a credible and firm foreign policy is to ask Bulgaria to deviate from those anti-European views that are related to the Macedonian language, Macedonian identity, the attempt to impose non-European interpretations of historical processes and right here we need to stand firm, the Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Timco Mucunski said in an interview with TV Sitel.

Mucunski added that Macedonia has constantly worked and will continue to work to improve the human rights of all communities in the country.

The problem that is happening is that we have a Government that has been conducting foreign policy for a long time without any focus and without the opportunity to achieve results that constantly put the Republic of Macedonia in a subordinate position. And here is our concern for the capacity of this Government to accept a solution at any cost, said Mucunski.

He pointed out that time will show what the Government will accept or will not accept because the Government led by this same political party in the past also convinced the Macedonian public that it is not ready to accept certain changes, but then accepted them.

And, you have the problem on the other side in Sofia, which makes a generational mistake and injustice against Macedonia. It harms the regional security interest, and with these steps that it takes on a daily basis, that aggressive and rude foreign policy only works to worsen the interpersonal relations between the two nations. And it is not doing anything to improve business cooperation, infrastructure cooperation. Which means that we have a serious problem in the fact that in Sofia there is no hearing and understanding of what is regional interest, which is the national interest of both the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Bulgaria, explained Mucunski.

He pointed out that at the moment he is moderately pessimistic that any solution can be reached because he believes that both sides do not have the capacity for a rational conversation, a conversation that will respect the past and look to the future.