VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski presented to the public information in relation the “Global” case. According to documents, this building was built in just a few days. It is impossible to build a six-story building in a matter of days. Zoran Zaev, who at that time was the mayor of Strumica must be held accountable for this, he said.

Nikoloski pointed out that at the end of the day there should be accountability for any damage. Information appeared in the public regarding whether there was a fire extinguishing system inside the shopping mall. And there is another information that is twelve years old and so began the career of Zoran Zaev, and that is in 2008 when as then mayor of Strumica he allowed to build illegal construction on the site of the former market in Strumica. And for that illegal construction, a court procedure was initiated and after that the then president of the state granted him a pardon. And that procedure itself proves that there is a crime.

In terms of “Global” there is an obvious disregard for the procedures, completely in the construction process, which probably leads to numerous omissions in the construction of the facility and which led to this huge fire, which is good that it did not end fatally in terms of losing human lives, Nikoloski stressed.

Nikoloski added that another more interesting thing is how the construction of “Global” started. Anomalies in the construction procedure date from earlier. The whole procedure with the construction and the documentation starts with the adoption of the decision for location conditions, and that is a decision before the construction approval is given. A decision for location conditions was given on 16.05.2008, and already on 19.06.2008, which means in one month, a building permit was granted. And, in a few days, on June 23, 2008, a decision was made to put the facility into use, which shows that “Global” was built in a few days.

Nikoloski pointed out that a building permit is issued at the beginning of construction, and a decision for putting the building into use is given when the construction is completed. He said he does not know of another building in the world of six stories to be built in just a few days.