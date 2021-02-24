Today we are here in Negotino to meet with the citizens, to support this action for collecting signatures to nullify the political census law which aims at political, not statistical census, said the Vice President of VMRO DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski in Negotino on Wednesday.

I would like to comment on some of the current developments in the country. You see that unfortunately in Macedonia the rule of law is at the lowest level, we have a criminal gang in power that is in coalition with certain former structures and we see that they have prepared a real circus to Macedonia in the past few days. A circus in which we saw that there is no rule of law at all, but that there are some mafia cartel agreements in which the rule of law system should be avoided, so first they jointly agreed for the fugitive to escape for then negotiate his terms and bring him back to pretend in front of the public that they managed to bring him back, he said.

