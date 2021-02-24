I do not rule out the possibility of some form of additional measures, whether locally or in general throughout the country, but for now we do not have such indications that such measures should be recommended, said Minister of Health Venko Filipce who today received the second batch of the donation of Pfizer vaccines from Serbia in Tabanovce from his Serbian counterpart Zlatibor Loncar.

Regarding the new strains of the coronavirus, Filipce said that at the moment analysis is being conducted on a series in the Laboratory at the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts, the results of which are expected next week, which should provide answers to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the last few days.