The vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, published photos of the Kicevo-Struga-Ohrid highway on his Facebook page.

The biggest indicator of the incompetence and criminality of SDSM and DUI. Destroyed roadways and almost no activities for the construction of the highway made the whole region economically, touristically, and infrastructurally cut off. Today is Sunday, October 9, the government has promised that by Monday, October 10, it will put into use the section from Trebenista to Ohrid. Another lie exposed, writes Nikoloski in his post.