Due to the incompetence and laziness of the Government of Zaev, the assistance for the October salaries of workers affected by the coronavirus is endangered, reacts the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski.
The law has not reached Parliament yet, and it should be valid from November !
I reacted to this last week, today there is also confirmation and reaction from the Chamber of Accountants.
Thousands of workers may be left without a salary due to the incompetence and laziness of Zaev and the old-new criminal coalition of the lie SDSM / DUI, Nikoloski wrote.
Comments are closed for this post.