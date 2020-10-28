Aleksandar Pandov, the president of the newly formed Patriotic Institute, told the mayor of Kavadarci and former vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, Mitko Jancev, that at the announced protest on Monday he will bring party members at the same time and at the same place during the protest in front of the party headquarters in Skopje.

Mite Limunada [Mitko Jancev] called his Kozuvcanka employees to protest on Monday in front of the VMRO headquarters. Too bad Mite, two days ago I was in the party headquarters in Kavadarci, you know how many people there were, you should have come to share with us your visions and goals about VMRO and Macedonia. That’s how it goes, order starts from home!. So, I will use that opportunity of your visit to Skopje and I will invite the membership of VMRO-DPMNE to come at the same time and at the same place, so that we can tell you our opinion about you! You can also bring Vice with you, we have a lot to say to you, Pandov said.

