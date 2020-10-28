Gostivar is among the cities with the lowest number of active cases. As a local administration we decided to work in shifts, in days. We have communication with the Gostivar hospital. The department for infectious diseases is 80 percent full, but the other departments are ready to intervene if necessary, the mayor of Gostivar, Dr. Arben Taravari told Slobodna TV’s “Utrinski brifing” show.

We do not expect Filipce to be competent to manage this situation. I think that the Minister is wrong to defend the Commission that lost the battle. They only make demagoguery that everything is under control, and it is not so. The state still does not have algorithms how to treat the disease at different stages. Karadzoski, I hope there are no hard feelings, I think that he should tell the minister to bring new people who would help. There are people in that commission who were appointed in 2017, and they have not appeared, nor has anyone invited them to participate in its work, said Taravari.