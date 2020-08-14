An agreement between DUI and SDSM over the new government has not been reached yet, a source from Ali Ahmeti’s party told Plusinfo.

A final and complete agreement between SDSM and DUI has not been reached yet. The constant fake news produced by the Albanian opposition is aimed at undermining the negotiating positions of DUI and the Albanians, because they are created in order to avoid responsibility in their ranks for the defeat in the elections, the source told Plusinfo.