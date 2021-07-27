October 17 remains the local election date, in line with the Electoral Code. The overlap between the election campaign and the census won’t change anything, and the census may even finish earlier, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Tuesday.

The date according to the proposal of the working groups in which all political parties participate is 17 (October), ie there are no changes to the date set in the Electoral Code. There were dilemmas due to the three-day overlap between the election campaign and the census, but in the end it was decided that it won’t change anything, the census is an activity that ends during the day, the campaigns are conducted in the evening. After all, the census was held for 20 days each time, this time 30 days are set, it can really be completed earlier. There is enough time, there is no need for any changes to the election date, he said.