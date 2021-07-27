Yesterday, the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev once again confirmed that there are serious problems in the use of terms related to the ethnicity of the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia, which arise from the Constitution, “Pressing TV” analyzes.

Explaining that Macedonian Bulgarians would be included in the highest act before Macedonia joins the European Union, he used the term ethnic community, as well as for Croats and Montenegrins living in the country.

But, on the other hand, the Government has not yet answered the three questions asked by “Pressing TV”, which were imposed after the promotion of the “Common Foundations” topic which should be realized in the framework of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the referendum on independence of the Republic of Macedonia. The first question was according to which article in the Constitution the Albanian nation in Macedonia is promoted, the second, whether the Government will intervene in the name of the topic of “Common Foundations” entitled “Promotion of the spirit and culture of the Albanian nation in creating RNM from its existence until now”, which is financed with budget money on a private television, and the third, how many nations there are in the Republic of Macedonia.

In truth, the original logo of the Government announcing the theme of “Common Foundations” is correct and states “The contribution of the Albanians to the independence of RNM since its independence until now.”