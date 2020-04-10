The city of Ohrid called on the Government to post checkpoints and to ban people from other cities from entry. Ohrid border Struga and the rural Labunista region which, due to their emigrant links to Italy, saw a major rise in coronavirus cases. Ohrid is also an important Orthodox Christian religious center and is usually packed full of guests during the Easter holidays.

This move is necessary ahead of the Easter holdiays to reduce the movement of tourists and pilgrims. There are also many vacation homes that are being used in Ohrid, and given the favorable weather forecast we believe we really need to make this move, said Ohrid Mayor Konstantin Georgievski.