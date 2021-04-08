The passports that VMRO-DPMNE published were made before 2020, ie in 2019. Spasovski’s attempt to involve Culev in the issuance of passports and documents to mobsters is desperate and ridiculous, says the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

According to VMRO-DPMNE, none of the passports and documents they revealed in the public are from 2020. The party says that Oliver Spasoski is lying and that he has been caught having ties to the mafia. The fact that you are trying to share guilt with another, shows that you are deeply involved in crime and that you are fully aware of the mud in which you plunged yourself into, the opposition points out.