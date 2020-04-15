The Ministry of Health informed that the test result of a patient who died two days ago at the “8 September” hospital, came back positive for the coronavirus today. The 76-year-old patient from Skopje was hospitalized with the symptoms of the virus.

According to the final confirmation of the Covid-19 presence, this case will be recorded in today’s statistics of the Public Health Institute.

Today, 12 recovered patients from Skopje were registered who were being treated at home, and who after two control tests are negative for the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said.

In the past 24 hours, 66 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed. 10 were registered in Skopje, 27 in Kumanovo, 3 in Stip, 4 in Prilep, 5 in Tetovo, 4 in Struga, 2 in Veles, 5 in Ohrid, 1 in Gostivar, 3 in Kocani and 2 in Negotino.

Thus, the total number of Covid-19 patients registered in our country is 974 people.