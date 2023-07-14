In an interview, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani insisted that his DUI party accepted all of the VMRO-DPMNE demands when it agreed to leave the Government. Osmani left out the part where DUI insists that VMRO must first vote in favor of the constitutional amendments that Bulgaria requires from Macedonia.

Their demands in order for them to support the amendments were that DUI leaves the Government, that we have early general elections, a new negotiating framework and EU guarantees. We decided to meet all their demands. We will leave the Government, they got guarantees from the most powerful EU country Germany. On the new negotiating framework, they went to Brussels and returned without making a statement – that is because they were told that a better deal is not possible, Osmani said.