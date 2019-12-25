Outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev acknowledged Wednesday on TV Alsat M “Ekonomski magazin” show that the opposition VMRO-DPMNE is not against raising salaries and pensions, thus denying his own statements that the VMRO-DPMNE is blocking the the reform laws.

Very often we know how to step back, listen to the citizens, and the opposition because it is the corrective in the state and act on such issues. The opposition is not against raising pensions, why would it be? It is for our people, for raising the salaries of doctors, teachers and the like, said outgoing Prime Minister Zaev.