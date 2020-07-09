Health Minister Venko Filipce said on Thursday that parents of school-age children under 10 are to return to work, while those of preschoolers are still exempted.

Parents of school-age children are no longer exempted from work as the school year is over. The decision releasing parents of preschoolers from work remains in force because kindergartens are still closed, Filipce told reporters following meeting with representatives of anti-cancer association “Borka”.

The government accepted a proposal of the Commission for Infectious Diseases and adopted on Tuesday a decree to no longer release from work parents of school-age children under 10, based on the fact that the 2019/2020 has ended.