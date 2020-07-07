The Government ordered that parents of children under 10 years of age who go to school have to begin going back to work. These parents were exempt from going to work during the course of the epidemic because with the kindergartens closed, many parents had no other option to care for their children.

Kindergartens remain closed – a mass testing process was put in place to determine which teachers have the coronavirus, but although the numbers were low, the overall explosion of the virus after the Muslim month of Ramadan made it impossible to reopen any such facilities. But the Government said that the reasoning behind sending parents of young school age children back to work is that the school year is finished anyway, and these elementary school children would’ve been left in the care of their parents.