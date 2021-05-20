The dismissed director of the State Market Inspectorate, Stojko Paunovski, in an interview with TV 24, indirectly told the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev that the decision to dismiss him was hasty and incorrect and that he would realize that himself.

Although I had invitations, this is my first time going public. I did not want it to look as if I was doing something political, I wanted the SDSM Congress to pass. I do not know if I am a hero, but I am happy with the support of the citizens and the chambers of commerce. Before I came, there were 800 irregularities in the SMI annually, now there are 8,000. If the citizens support that, it means that the inspectors have started to do their job properly. I did not want to show defiance, the president said that. I just sought justice and protected the state. I could not fully protect it. But disagreements sometimes make progress. Someone will get some sleep and they will realize what they did and that they were wrong. I say never make hasty decisions. If the party is private, I may be expelled. But I am there since its establishment. I did not follow the Congress, I was not interested, said Paunovski.